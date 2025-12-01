(BIVN) – Four buildings were destroyed by a large fire in Downtown Hilo, early Saturday morning.

The blaze consumed structures on Kinoʻole and Haili Streets, and forced residents living on the block to evacuate. There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

“Fire was rapidly moving through the structures,” said the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department’s Assistant Chief of Operations, Christopher Olai Carvalho. “There was residents above and businesses below. Seven people were displaced.”

Carvalho said 80 people were evacuated from the Cunningham building next door.

“The building was approximately 6,000 square feet in size,” Carvalho said. “At this time we’re in mop up and overhaul. They’re working to remove debris. We have (Department of Public Works) on on scene with the equipment to clear the way, with fire, also, to suppress whatever is remaining at this time.”

County agencies worked with nonprofits, including the Red Cross, Hope Services, Salvation Army, and Vibrant Hawaiʻi, to provide shelter and meals for those displaced by the fire or unable to immediately return to their homes.

Evacuees were relocated to the Clem Akina Park, where they talked about their experience.

“I was actually watching YouTube and my girlfriend said she smell smoke,” said resident Ron Asuncion. “I told her, ‘Nah, it’s nothing. That’s nothing.’ So she started looking out the window and she go out the door, go check downstairs, and she heard people yelling, ‘Hey, get fire! Get fire!’ So she came back up. She start telling me, ‘Get in your wheelchair, we got to go.'”

The shelter was later relocated to the County’s Hoʻolulu Complex with meal service and showers, and transportation was provided by the Mass Transit Agency.

In a Monday morning update, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported “the incident area is dangerous and may present hazardous conditions to the general public,” and “the sidewalks next to the incident area is closed and blocked off, for your safety.” However, all streets in downtown Hilo are now open.

Businesses lost in Sunday’s fire now face an uncertain future.

This follows a deadly fire that occurred day before at the Old Puueo Poi Factory in Hilo. Two were killed in the early morning blaze, and 28 residents were displaced.

Mayor Kimo Alameda issued this statement on the fires:

“Our community faced multiple tragic events this weekend, including the loss of two lives during a structure fire in Hilo on Saturday. On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those we lost. On Sunday, a separate fire destroyed four buildings in downtown Hilo. While we are grateful that no lives were lost, the impact on our community remains significant. I want to express my profound gratitude to our first responders who worked tirelessly and courageously this weekend to protect life and property. Your service is invaluable. I also wish to thank our nonprofit partners who are working closely with the County to provide essential support, including meals and shelter to those impacted. These fires remind us that our greatest strength lies in our dedication to our community and compassion for those in need.”

The cause of both fires is unknown and remain under investigation.