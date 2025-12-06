(BIVN) – An incredible sight at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Saturday morning, as Episode 38 erupted enormous lava fountains across the caldera, destroying one of the webcams that was livestreaming the event.

After a only one day of low-level precursory activity, the episode got underway at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park at 8:45 a.m. HST. Lava fountains quickly grew in size, produced by both the north and south vents.

In less than an hour, rare triple-fountains were being erupted: two from the north vent, and one from the south vent; a first for this eruption.

The fountain erupting from the south vent grew in size. Then, at around 9:45 a.m., the nature of the eruption seemed to suddenly change. The fountain from the south vent grew so large, so quickly, it appeared to explode; sending lava, gas and eruptive material over 1,000 feet into the air.

The enormous fountain was also inclined to the south, and was reaching towards one of the 3 webcams set up by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to livestream the summit activity.

The view from the webcam shows the cloud of hot pumice and volcanic gas and it gets closer, eventually engulfing the location, providing a rare glimpse of what it must look like to be caught in a towering lava fountain.

The webcam was located in an area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that was closed to the public due to the eruptive hazards. It was destroyed just a few minutes before 10 a.m.

The USGS Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

UPDATE – (12:45 p.m.) – Emergency officials warned island residents that elevated gas levels and tephra are present in the area and downwind of the eruption.

“Avoid the area if you have sensitivities or other respiratory conditions,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “On roadways, beware of tephra, which may reduce visibility, and create traffic congestion. Take necessary precautions to limit your exposure.”

“The high effusion rate of this episode is producing a very dramatic plume extending over 20,000 feet above sea level,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. “There is misinformation being circulated in public that ground water is driving the fountains, but this is not true.”

The National Weather Service also issued a Special Weather Statement, warning of possible light ashfall in the Puna district.

“Web cams, satellite, and radar data indicate that volcanic ash is emanating from Kilauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu Crater following the beginning of Kilauea’s eruption episode 38 earlier this morning,” the Hawaiʻi-based forecasters wrote. “Latest satellite and radar imagery shows that the ash cloud is moving due east early this afternoon, and web cams suggest that light ashfall will be possible downwind of this plume, primarily in the Puna District.”