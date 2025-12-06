(BIVN) – A new episode of lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is underway.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice on Saturday morning, reporting Episode 38 began at 8:45 a.m. HST on December 6. Tremor increased and tilt decreased, as lava fountains erupted from the north vent.

USGS webcams later showed fountains erupting from both the north and south vents.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH and the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

“All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the USGS HVO stated, adding “commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity.”

From the Observatory at 8:48 a.m. HST: