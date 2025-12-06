(BIVN) – A new episode of lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is underway.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice on Saturday morning, reporting Episode 38 began at 8:45 a.m. HST on December 6. Tremor increased and tilt decreased, as lava fountains erupted from the north vent.
USGS webcams later showed fountains erupting from both the north and south vents.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH and the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.
“All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the USGS HVO stated, adding “commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity.”
From the Observatory at 8:48 a.m. HST:
Past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet (300 meters) high that produce eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet (6000 meters) above ground level. The spilt nature of the north vent suggest episode 38 may produce lower fountains similar to episode 37 when the same two vents existed in the north cone. According to the National Weather Service, winds are blowing from the north northeast at about 10 mph (5 m/s), which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed south of Halemaʻumaʻu.
