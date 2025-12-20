(BIVN) – The next lava episode in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea is expected to occur next week, in time for the holiday season.

On Friday, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park shared some tips from National Park Service rangers in order to help visitors “have a safe and memorable adventure this holiday season.”

Park visitation soars during the holidays, the NPS says, and skyrockets during eruptions.

From the National Park Service:

Expect crowds at Kīlauea summit.

Heavy traffic is the norm. Slow down, drive safely and heed rangers directing traffic. Stay on trail, out of closed areas and away from cliff edges. Keep children close!

Kīlauea Visitor Center is closed for renovation, but rangers, information, parking and the park store are at the Welcome Center, just one mile past the park entrance on Crater Rim Drive East. Open daily (including Christmas and New Year's Day) from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Plan Ahead . Make the park website your first stop. Find eruption viewing tips, air quality information, safety alerts, things to do, hikes, drives and more.

Don't Get Lost. Explore the park like a ranger and download the National Park Service App and interactive map – free on the App Store and Google Play. Download for offline use; some areas have no cell reception.

Have a Plan B. If an area is too crowded, go to a less-visited part of the park and try again later. Watch this 5-minute video for advice on where to go.

Protect Nēnē. It is nēnē breeding season. Watch out for the native goose on roadsides and in parking areas. Never feed nēnē and keep your distance.

“Safety is our top priority, but it is your responsibility,” the NPS said.