(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are set to begin this week on Highway 19, aka Hawaiʻi Belt Road, in South Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that work in the recently declared traffic emergency zone between Wainaku (mile post 3) and Hakalau (mile post 15) will begin on Monday, December 22.

State officials originally planned to begin the repairs in January, but are trying to complete the job done sooner.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says repair work will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work will involve a single lane closure in either direction. One lane will remain open with traffic alternated in the open lane.

Monday’s work will begin at Mile Post 4, in the vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point. The project will continue to move north each scheduled work day to each mile post.

Crews will repair each of the following areas:

Mile Post 4, vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point

Mile Post 11.6, vicinity of Pepeʻekeo Plantation Road Overpass

Mile Post 12.35, vicinity of Kapehu Stream

Mile Post 12.5, vicinity of Honomu Stream

Mile post 12.7, vicinity of Honomu Stream

Mile Post 13.7, vicinity of Honomu Road

Mile Post 14.8, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

Mile Post 14.9, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

From the Hawaiʻi DOT: