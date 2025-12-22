(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are set to begin this week on Highway 19, aka Hawaiʻi Belt Road, in South Hilo.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that work in the recently declared traffic emergency zone between Wainaku (mile post 3) and Hakalau (mile post 15) will begin on Monday, December 22.
State officials originally planned to begin the repairs in January, but are trying to complete the job done sooner.
The Hawaiʻi DOT says repair work will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work will involve a single lane closure in either direction. One lane will remain open with traffic alternated in the open lane.
Monday’s work will begin at Mile Post 4, in the vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point. The project will continue to move north each scheduled work day to each mile post.
Crews will repair each of the following areas:
- Mile Post 4, vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point
- Mile Post 11.6, vicinity of Pepeʻekeo Plantation Road Overpass
- Mile Post 12.35, vicinity of Kapehu Stream
- Mile Post 12.5, vicinity of Honomu Stream
- Mile post 12.7, vicinity of Honomu Stream
- Mile Post 13.7, vicinity of Honomu Road
- Mile Post 14.8, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road
- Mile Post 14.9, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road
From the Hawaiʻi DOT:
A recent field investigation showed roadway surface distresses and depressions progressively worsening in the area, along with slope changes and deep-seated failures extending below the roadway base. Emergency mitigation measures include patching open cracks and fixing depressed pavement areas by installing grid structural systems in the subgrade of the roadway. A comprehensive geotechnical report is being prepared and results are expected within six months.
This week, a traffic emergency zone was declared which allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway, pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5.A public hearing was held on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
by Big Island Video News
