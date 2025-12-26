(BIVN) – A fatal crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway claimed the life of a emergency room doctor on Christmas Eve.

The 74-year-old victim was identified as Dr. Judith Fitzgerald of Kailua-Kona.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Dr. Judy Fitzgerald, who was involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident last night that was not survivable,” said Dr. Kathleen Katt, Chief Medical Officer at Hilo Benioff Medical Center, in a Christmas Day statement. “She is an Emergency physician colleague of mine and most importantly a dear, irreplaceable friend,” Dr. Katt added.

The Wednesday evening crash occurred near the 13-mile marker of the cross-island highway, and closed the road for hours.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Dr. Fitzgerald’s car, 34-year-old Caitlin Smith of Hilo, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment. Upon release, Smith was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and reckless driving. Smith was released on Christmas Day pending further investigation.

Police say the 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Smith was traveling Hilo bound, when it crossed the center line and struck the 2025 Mazda two-door convertible driven by Dr. Fitzgerald, head-on, as it was traveling Kona bound. Dr. Fitzgerald was unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 7:59 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

At this time, police believe speed, alcohol and/or drugs, and reckless driving were the primary factors in the crash.

Dr. Katt said Dr. Fitzgerald was “a long-time emergency physician and physician leader whose impact on our organization and our region cannot be overstated.”

“From Keaʻau to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, this loss is deeply felt,” said Dr. Katt. “She was an integral part of our Emergency Department and Urgent Care teams and played a vital role in ACLS training throughout the region.”

“Our hearts are with Dr. Fitzgerald’s family, friends, colleagues, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside her,” Dr. Katt stated. “We extend our deepest sympathies and ask that our community keep her loved ones—and one another—in their thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding this collision to contact Officer Laurence Davis of the Area I Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.