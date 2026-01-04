(BIVN) – Snow covered the higher elevations of Maunakea overnight, as a Winter Storm Warning continued for the Hawaiʻi island summits.

Observatory webcams using night vision captured a view of the snow after sundown, as the Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public due to the weather conditions.

Deep moisture that is being drawn up from the south ahead of a kona low weather system is producing the snow and ice over the summit areas. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected.

A High Wind Warning was also issued for the summits, as southeast winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, were expected.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the forecasters warned. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

A Flood Watch continues for the entire Big Island. The kona low is expected to weaken southwest of the islands Tuesday through mid-week, the National Weather service says.