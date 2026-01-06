(BIVN) – The Flood Watch and Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island have been cancelled, although a High Surf Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect. Heavy rains have decreased as the upper-level low and associated surface trough west of the islands moves off to the southwest.

Snow can be seen covering the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa as of Tuesday morning. Webcams on both mountains provide a close-up view of the frozen landscape.

The Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station. Rangers say they are monitoring the road conditions and will reopen the road when the conditions become safe.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the Maunaloa Trail is closed from Maunaloa Lookout due to the weather conditions. Puʻuʻulaʻula and Red Hill Cabin are also closed. Park rangers will reevaluate the conditions today.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 11,000 feet. Mixed precipitation is still expected, with total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds are gusting as high as 35 mph this morning, forecasters say.

The Flood Watch for the Big Island is no longer in effect. The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports Highway 11 in Kaʻū, previously closed between the 57 and 61 Mile Markers due water and debris on the roadway, is now open.

Laupahoehoe Point Road is also open to traffic. A landslide was reported in Laupahoehoe on Monday.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet will be possible until Wednesday morning.