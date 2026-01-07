(BIVN) – The Kona canoe paddling community is working to bring outrigger canoe racing back into Kailua Bay this year, and recently launched a GoFundMe page to help finance the project.

Three Kona canoe clubs – Kai Opua Canoe Club Inc., Kai Ehitu, and Keauhou Canoe Club – in collaboration with Hawai‘i Island’s Moku O Hawaiʻi Outrigger Canoe Racing Association, plan to reconstruct the Kailua Bay Regatta Course in early 2026.

Kailua Bay regattas have been on hold for nearly three years due to functional problems with the old race course. Keauhou Canoe Club president Bill Armer says the new course “will bring thousands of participants and spectators back to Kailua Pier to revitalize the pageantry and excitement of Kona regattas.”

“No other sporting event stages young and old—from age 10 to folks in their 80s—competing in the same koa canoes on the same course on the same day,” Armer said. “We at Keauhou Canoe Club invite and appreciate all support of this effort.”

From a news release provided by the three canoe clubs:

With a projected completion of March 2026, the $85K Kailua Bay Regatta Course will be used for Moku, Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) high school and other community racing events. A March completion date would line up the course to host 2026 regattas presented by each of the three canoe clubs and BIIF Kona-side regattas for the 2026-27 season. “Being able to race in Kona enables paddlers to compete in different conditions than Hilo,” notes Mike Atwood, Kealakehe High School paddling coach. “Hilo’s course is inside a breakwater and somewhat protected while the Kona course is open to ocean waves and winds.” Atwood adds the “clear waters” of Kailua Bay have been the location of BIIF regattas for two decades and Kailua Bay continues to be used by West-side schools for practice from November thru February. The islandwide Moku o Hawai‘i will own the course once it is completed. The association is home to 15 canoe clubs and the new course will have 16 lanes. Doug Bumatay, Moku president, says about 2300 paddlers signed up for the 2025 racing season and shares the number of participants have risen in the last five years.