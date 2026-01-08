(BIVN) – The Kīlauea Overlook parking lot within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has been temporarily closed to protect a nesting nēnē.

The National Park Service says the Hawaiian geese family has two goslings. The closure is intended to prevent vehicle strikes and reduce disturbance to the birds.

The closure includes the parking lot, surrounding areas, and the pit toilet. The Crater Rim Trail from Uēkahuna to Kīlauea Overlook and Kilauea Military Camp remains open. The picnic pavilion also remains open.

From the National Park Service: