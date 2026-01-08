(BIVN) – The Kīlauea Overlook parking lot within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has been temporarily closed to protect a nesting nēnē.
The National Park Service says the Hawaiian geese family has two goslings. The closure is intended to prevent vehicle strikes and reduce disturbance to the birds.
The closure includes the parking lot, surrounding areas, and the pit toilet. The Crater Rim Trail from Uēkahuna to Kīlauea Overlook and Kilauea Military Camp remains open. The picnic pavilion also remains open.
From the National Park Service:
Protecting native wildlife is central to the park’s mission. The nēnē, state bird of Hawaiʻi, is listed as threatened and is especially vulnerable during nesting season, which runs from September through May. Nēnē are frequently seen on or near park roads during this time, increasing the risk of vehicle collisions and negative interactions with visitors.
Visitors can help protect nēnē by slowing down, watching carefully for birds near roadways, never feeding wildlife, and staying at least 60 feet away. Keeping wildlife wild helps ensure their safety and survival.
