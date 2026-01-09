(BIVN) – The next episode of high lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea is near.

Short lived, intermittent lava flows at the south vent could be seen on USGS webcams overnight. Flames and spattering were occasionally visible within the north vent.

The ongoing eruption within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is currently paused. On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecasting models suggest the window for episode 40 is between January 10th and 14h.

The Observatory reported seismometers were recording low level tremor from the vent region “with poorly defined, weak bursts of tremor 10-20 minutes apart” on Thursday.

Webcams on Friday morning were mostly obscured by steam. “The UWD tiltmeter may be seeing the effect of heavy rainfall recently,” the USGS HVO wrote on Thursday, “with a slow rate of inflation that has pushed the forecast window for the start of episode 40 fountaining back slightly.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

This story will be updated with the latest information from the USGS HVO in its daily update.