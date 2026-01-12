(BIVN) – A man died in a single-vehicle collision on Mahiai Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred on Mahiai Street near Ahuna Road. Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Logan Quintal of Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police responded to a reported traffic collision at 2:07 p.m. on Mahiai Street near Ahuna Road. Investigators determined that a white 2017 Jeep Renegade multi-purpose vehicle was traveling east on Mahiai Street when it drove off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a rock pile, and overturned. Quintal, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Fire and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but was unable to revive Quintal. He was pronounced deceased at 2:20 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, speed, alcohol, and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in this collision.