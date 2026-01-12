UPDATE – (9:15 a.m.) – Episode 40 began at the summit of Kīlauea at 8:22 a.m. HST on January 12th. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports high lava fountains are occurring at Halemaʻumaʻu.



“Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are light at the summit, less than 5 mph (2 m/s), and variable in direction,” the Observatory noted. “This makes it difficult to predict how the eruption plume will spread during this episode, but it will probably remain closer to Halemaʻumaʻu and the summit.”

FIRST REPORT

(BIVN) – Intermittent, precursory lava activity continues at the summit of Kīlauea volcano. High lava fountains could occur at any moment.

Lava flows and dome fountains have been occurring at summit vents for the past few days. Lava flows have travelled to the center of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Episode 40 is expected soon.

Tiltmeters show slow inflation continues at the summit, but at a lower rate compared to previous episodes.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with all activity confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.