(BIVN) – The Keanakolu Bunkhouse and Ranger cabins in the Hilo Forest Reserve are once again available for camping.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) reported on Thursday that the site was reopened on January 5, 2026. The location had been closed since October due to drought and dry conditions in the area.

From the DLNR:

The cabins offer a pleasant, rustic getaway above 5,000 feet elevation and require a four-wheel-drive vehicle to access. The peaceful location is a great base to explore the surrounding native forest and hiking trails and is adjacent to a fruit tree orchard. Apple, pear, and plum trees produce fruit between June and October with fruit available to permit holders. Each cabin has a wood burning stove for heat and a covered outside barbecue pit and grill is also available to be shared between cabin users.

Campers who are cooking at the site are reminded “to place all ashes in the provided ash pits and extinguish cooking fires completely,” DOFAW says.

The DLNR says the cabins are available for camping seven days a week. Reservations can be made online at the Explore Outdoor Hawaiʻi website.