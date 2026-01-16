(BIVN) – The Hilton Waikoloa Village has completed the final phase of renovations at its Palace Tower, and has added a curated collection of local artwork to enhance the resort experience.

Resort officials say the renovations of the Palace Tower renovations have “introduced refreshed guest rooms featuring modern, island-inspired design, updated layouts, and enhanced in-room amenities.” The new art collection features works by local artists Haunani Hess and Tamara Brink, and were “created specifically for Waikoloa and thoughtfully integrated into Palace Tower guest rooms.”

“The artwork at Palace Tower was designed to feel like a natural extension of the guest room experience and the surrounding landscape,” said Kelly Sueda, curator of the Palace Tower art collection, in a news release. “By bringing together artists who interpret Hawai‘i through different perspectives, the artwork adds depth to the space while allowing guests to connect more meaningfully with the land and culture of the islands.”

From the Hilton Waikoloa Village:

The collection reflects the Hawaiian landscape through an intentional balance of abstraction and realism. Haunani Hess’s work highlights the mountain ranges of Hawai‘i, with ridges shaped over time by the forces of nature. Her abstract compositions capture the contours and rhythms of the land, offering contemporary interpretations of forms that are both iconic and rooted in Hawaiian culture. Tamara Brink’s practice focuses on Hawai‘i’s flora, transforming plants into expressive abstract compositions that highlight movement, growth, and organic structure. Her work celebrates the diversity and living spirit of Hawai‘i’s plant life, bringing subtle elements of the natural environment into the guest room experience.

For more information about Hilton Waikoloa Village and Palace Tower rooms, visit HiltonWaikoloaVillage.com.