(BIVN) – The Water Restriction Notice issued for an area along the South Kohala coast has been downgraded to a Water Conservation Notice.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the mandatory 25% percent reduction in water use in the affected areas, issued back in December 2025, has ended. Affected areas include Kawaihae, Kawaihae Harbor, Hāpuna Beach Resort, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Puakō, and the Mauna Lani Resort.

A Water Conservation Notice is now in place for the area. The notice requests affected customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent.

An inoperable well was cited as the problem when the water restriction was issued in December.

Much of this area, previously under D1 Moderate Drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, has improved to D0 Abnormally Dry.

The U.S. Drought Monitor noted recent rains have refilled the Waikoloa Reservoirs to a satisfactory level.