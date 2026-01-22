(BIVN) – A Disaster Preparedness Fair will be held in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Saturday, January 24.

The event is being hosted by the Ocean View Resilience Hub and the Hawaiian Volcanoes Education and Resilience Institute (HVERI), in partnership with the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency. It will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean View Community Center.

The fair is part of a series of outreach events focused on rural communities across Hawaiʻi Island, officials say.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: