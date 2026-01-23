(BIVN) – Unknown individuals are calling Hawaiʻi island residents, posing as Hawai‘i Police Department officers, in an attempt to scam victims into paying fines.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday, explaining that “scammers are calling with altered caller ID numbers displaying Hawai‘i Police Department phone numbers, posing as police officers telling victims that they have outstanding warrants that must be paid right away.”

Police detailed one incident involving a Kona man:

In an incident earlier this week, a 75-year-old Kona man reported receiving a call from a male scammer claiming to be a police officer. The scammer “spoofed” the department’s phone number making it appear as if the call came from the Kona police station. The scammer also used the name of a former police officer and provided a badge number. The scammer went on to state that the victim had two outstanding warrants totaling $7,000. When the elderly victim challenged the scammer and said he was going to the police station to resolve the situation in person, the scammer told him to bring his driver’s license and proof he had deposited the $7,000 in a vending machine at a Kona retail business. Fortunately, an employee of the retail business prevented the man from being victimized and the elderly man reported the incident to police.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says “officers have called individuals with outstanding warrants as a courtesy in hopes that they may turn themselves in,” but said “they will never ask for payment of any kind over the phone nor ask for payment to be made at a vending machine, via gift cards, or bitcoin.”

In order to protect against such spoofing scams, the Hawai‘i Police Department recommends:

Hang up. If members of the public receive a phone call of this nature and they are unsure of the authenticity of the caller, hang up and call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 to be routed to the appropriate district station for further information. Scammers try to keep victims on the phone as long as possible to build trust.

Refrain from sharing personal information: Avoid disclosing personal details, such as your Social Security number, bank account information, credit card numbers, or any other sensitive data over the phone unless you are absolutely certain about the legitimacy of the caller.

Be cautious of urgent or coercive tactics: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, coercing victims into immediate action. They may threaten arrest, fines, or legal consequences to pressure you into revealing personal information or making immediate payments. Take a step back, remain calm, and verify the authenticity of the call before making any decisions or taking action.

Educate yourself and loved ones: Share this information with your friends, family, and vulnerable individuals within your community. By spreading awareness, we can collectively protect ourselves and prevent these scams from succeeding.

Police say additional crime prevention safety tips can also be found on the Hawai‘i Police Department website.