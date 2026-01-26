(BIVN) – The 81-acre Kawainui Makai site on the Hilo-Hāmākua coast has been acquired by the County of Hawaiʻi through the PONC program, and will be preserved in perpetuity.

The Hawaiʻi County mayor’s office announced the $6.2 million purchase on Monday. “This purchase wouldn’t be possible without the advocacy of community members who recognized its ecological and cultural importance,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Because of their efforts, and the support of the previous owner, we are able to keep this special place in public hands forever.”

PONC – or, the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Commission – funds the purchase of available open space for preservation purposes through an annual 2% contribution from the County’s property tax revenues.

The Kawainui Makai property – located in the ahupuaʻa of Kawainui and Onomea – features a pebble beach and well-preserved estuary, offering a unique point for recreational, cultural, and fishing access along the coast, officials say. It is the first PONC purchase to occur in the North-South Hilo area.

The property had been listed for sale, putting it at risk of being developed, officials say. The Makahanaloa Fishing Association played a role in advocating for the preservation of the land.

“Makahanaloa Fishing Association’s mission is to protect our community’s right to maintain the generational bonds to our precious shoreline areas,” said association President Blake McNaughton. “Thanks to the County of Hawaiʻi, as well as the many folks who helped to advocate for this purchase, we now have that opportunity in perpetuity. We are excited to lift up this kuleana for stewardship of Kawainui. We’ll be working to plan for the future of this ʻāina and look forward to engaging with the community of North Hilo around the restoration of this space.”