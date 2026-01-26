(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred in Kona last weekend.

Police say theft occurred in the 78-6600 block of Aliʻi Drive, shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 18th. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

From a police news release:

The victim reported to police that he had left his belongings near the side of the road to assist someone on the other side of the road. At 6:09 p.m., a dark-colored extra-cab Nissan Frontier with an unknown license plate, pulled up and an unknown suspect allegedly removed the victim’s personal property, valued at $340. The suspect was described as a shirtless Caucasian man wearing dark-colored shorts. The vehicle then left the scene heading north on Ali‘i Drive.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to please contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaʻai at Charles.Caldwell@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, police say.