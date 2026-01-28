(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management will hold two Household Hazardous Waste collection events in the month of February.

The free events will take place in Hilo and Kona from 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, February 7 at the Afook-Chinen (Hilo) Civic Auditorium Parking Lot (entry via Piilani Street only).

at the Afook-Chinen (Hilo) Civic Auditorium Parking Lot (entry via Piilani Street only). Saturday, February 14 at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Parking Lot (entry via Ane Keohokālole Highway).

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment. Acceptable household hazardous waste includes certain types of automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste and restrictions, please visit our website at (hawaiizerowaste.org). The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling. These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. Latex paint, electronic waste, and tires will NOT be accepted.

Rules for Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events

“These rules are for your safety and the safety of the staff conducting these events,” officials say. “Thank you for doing your part to keep these events safe for all participants.”

Remain in your vehicle unless directed by authorized personnel.

Prior to arriving at the event, place your HHW items in your trunk or truck bed. Make sure your trunk can be unlocked or opened remotely. If you don’t have a trunk or truck bed, it is preferred that you place your materials in the unlocked and unoccupied backseat area.

ALL containers brought to the event will not be returned and should be disposable. If you want to keep your container, transfer the material into a safe, leak-proof disposable container prior to the event.

Please label your HHW items (if possible) and make sure that your HHW items are easily distinguishable and separate from anything else in your trunk or truck bed.

If you are feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness, please consider postponing your participation in our event or designate someone else to drop off your materials.

If you have any questions regarding these HHW collection events, please contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at (808) 961-8554, or email recycle3@hawaiicounty.gov.