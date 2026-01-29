(BIVN) – A man was killed in a single-car crash that occurred just after midnight in Hilo on Thursday.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin, police say. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The police issued an alert early Thursday morning, advising motorists to avoid Pauahi Street due to the traffic accident.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Thursday:

At 12:07 a.m., police responded to a report of a traffic collision on Pauahi Street near Piopio Street. Investigators determined that a silver 1998 Honda Civic two-door sedan was traveling east on Pauahi Street at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid into the metal railing of the Pauahi Street bridge. The male operator, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive at the scene. Fire and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but was unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at 12:23 a.m.

“At this time, speed and alcohol, and/or drugs are believed to be factors in this collision,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the third traffic fatality on Hawai‘i Island in 2026 compared to three this time last year, police say.