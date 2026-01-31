(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it is investigating a terroristic threat incident at Kealakehe Elementary School.

Police say a nine-year-old Kealakehe student made an alleged gun threat on Thursday, January 29th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The investigation was initiated after it was reported that the child told a fellow student not to come to school the following day because he had a gun. The case is being investigated as second-degree terroristic threatening.

During the evening hours of Jan. 29, Kona patrol officers contacted the child who allegedly made the statement, and detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section are continuing the investigation.

Police are working closely with school administrators and the child’s family to ensure the safety of students and staff. At this time, investigators do not believe the child has access to a firearm.

Due to the age of the children involved, their identities will not be released; however, investigators emphasize that statements involving threats of violence at schools are taken seriously, regardless of the age of the individuals involved.