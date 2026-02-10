(BIVN) – A Kona man was arrested and charged last week with multiple property and domestic violence-related offenses, police say.

44-year-old Kristopher Zabriskie of Kailua-Kona was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 4th, following a police investigation into a reported abuse of family or household member on January 10th, and a separate burglary investigation reported the day Zabriskie was arrested.

From the Hawai’i Police Department:

On Jan. 10, police received a report alleging that Zabriskie went to the residence of an adult female acquaintance in Kailua-Kona, where he physically assaulted her following an argument and removed her cellular phone without permission. Zabriskie fled the area prior to officers’ arrival, and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On Feb. 4, police responded to a report of a burglary at a retail store in the 75-5000 block of Kopiko Street in Kailua-Kona. An unknown individual had unlawfully entered the business overnight and removed numerous sporting goods, with an estimated value of $50,000. During the course of investigation, police identified Zabriskie as the primary suspect in the burglary. Later that afternoon, Kona patrol officers located him near an apartment complex in Kailua-Kona. Following a brief foot pursuit, Zabriskie was taken into custody without further incident.

On Friday, Feb. 6, detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section charged Zabriskie with the following offenses:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal property damage

First-degree theft

Abuse of family or household member

Fourth Degree theft

His total bail was set at $67,000.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who may have additional information to contact Detective Jeremiah Hull of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, extension 224, or via email at jeremiah.hull@hawaiipolice.gov.