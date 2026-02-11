(BIVN) – Three Kaʻū residents have been charged with various drug and firearms related offenses, following their February 5th arrest in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Police arrested William Moore, age 51, Camille Aldorasi, age 51, and Deandre Moore, age 20, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 92-8700 block of Palm Parkway.

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

During the search, officers recovered approximately 16.68 grams of methamphetamine, 320.8 grams of marijuana concentrate, 113.8 grams of marijuana, and 0.5 grams of heroin. Officers also recovered a loaded Springfield Armory XD9 pistol and a loaded Marlin Model 60 .22-caliber rifle from inside the residence.

On Friday, police charged all three with the following:

William Moore was charged with 18 drug and firearms offenses. Bail: $418,000.

Camille Aldorasi was charged with 10 drug offenses. Bail: $85,300.

Deandre Moore was charged with eight firearms offenses. Bail: $24,000.

Police encourage anyone with information about illegal drug activity to call the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or the ICE hotline at (808) 329-0423. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact Vice Division Officer Kyle Murray at (808) 326-4646, ext.226, or email Kyle.Murray@HawaiiPolice.gov.