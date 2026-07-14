Kīlauea Volcano Update for Tuesday, July 14

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Inflation resumed Monday afternoon and continues, although tilt flattened and slowed Tuesday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says lava fountaining episode 51 is likely to start between today, July 14 and Thursday, July 16.

“Overnight webcam views showed strong glow from the north vent with occasional spatter, and variable glow from the south vent,” scientists wrote in a Tuesday morning update.

From the USGS HVO on Tuesday, July 14: