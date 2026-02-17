(BIVN) – A new statewide survey released by the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) shows most Hawaiʻi residents believe sea level rise is already affecting the island state, but are less sure of how to finance the response to the impacts.

The full report, Public Views on Sea Level Rise in Hawaiʻi: Results from a Statewide Survey, is available online. The study, which surveyed 1,314 adults in summer 2025, is said to be “he first representative study to measure public beliefs, risk perceptions and policy preferences related to sea level rise across all four counties.”

According to UHERO, key findings include:

89% of residents believe sea level rise is happening, including large majorities of Democrats (97%), Independents (90%) and Republicans (80%).

Nearly half say sea level rise is already affecting people in Hawaiʻi, and more than 80% expect impacts within the next 25 years.

83% believe sea level rise will have catastrophic consequences for the state within 50 years.

About 90% support restricting development in flood-prone areas, and more than 80% favor prioritizing inland development over continued coastal expansion.

81% would be willing to relocate from high-risk areas if offered fair compensation.

Only 45% say they would be willing to pay higher taxes or fees to fund neighborhood-level protection projects.

From the University of Hawaiʻi news release:

“Our findings show that Hawaiʻi residents overwhelmingly accept that sea level rise is happening,” said Colin Moore, political scientist and associate professor at UHERO. “There is broad agreement that action is needed. The harder question is not whether to act, but how to structure adaptation in a way that is credible, fair and sustainable over time.”