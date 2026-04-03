(BIVN) – Lava flows have started at the Kīlauea summit vents, as the next episode of high fountaining draws near.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the current forecast window for episode 44 is between April 6 and April 14.

“The north and south vents glowed strongly and continuously overnight,” the Observatory reported at 9:30 a.m. HST. “Spatter was briefly visible in the south vent just after 5:30 p.m. yesterday, April 2, and a small and brief lava flow occurred from the south vent just after 6 a.m. HST this morning, April 3.”

Geologists say seismic tremor at the summit is continuous with no bursts. Two small-magnitude earthquakes were recorded at the summit during the past day.

The UWD tiltmeter has recorded an estimated 23.2 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 43 on March 10th.

“Spatter and additional overflows may occur between now and the start of episode 44,” the Observatory says.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement for Hawaiʻi island at 1 p.m. on Friday, stating:

WHAT… An episodic fountaining eruption is expected within the Kilauea summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has indicated a potential eruption window between Monday April 6th and Tuesday April 14th. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather. IMPACTS… If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.

The National Weather Service says the Special Weather Statement concerning Kīlauea will be issued daily and updated as needed.