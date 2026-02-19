(BIVN) – On February 15, lava fountains erupted at the summit of Kīlauea for nearly 10 hours. The event was the 42nd episode in the ongoing eruption of the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has published new maps showing the lava flow and tephra accumulation during the episode, as well as ground deformation that occurred the week of the event.

During episode 42, a volume of 15 million cubic yards (11.4 million m³) of lava was erupted from the north and south vents at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Light tephra – fine ash & Pele’s hair – was reported in the communities downwind, to the southwest of the summit.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted the following maps using data collected in the days before, during, and immidiately after episode 42.

The USGS HVO reported Thursday that preliminary models “suggest the likely forecast window for the onset of episode 43 lava fountaining is March 5-20, however inflationary tilt is needed to refine and narrow the forecast window.” The scientists noted the deformation recorded at summit tiltmeters has been relatively flat over the past 24 hours.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.