(BIVN) – Reed K. Mahuna was officially sworn in as Police Chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Friday, after his selection was formally confirmed by the Hawai‘i County Police Commission.

Mahuna was sworn-in by Mayor Kimo Alameda during a private ceremony in the Mayor’s office in Hilo. County officials say a larger, public swearing-in ceremony will take pace on Friday, March 6.

The public swearing-in ceremony will be held at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale (799 Piʻilani St. in Hilo) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Chief Mahuna’s appointment provides steady and experienced leadership for HPD that will strengthen public safety across our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I want to again thank our Police Commissioners for the diligence and transparency shown during the selection process.”

“It is a deeply humbling privilege to lead the men and women of this department and to serve the people of Hawaiʻi Island,” Mahuna said. “I remain committed to supporting our officers, strengthening community partnerships, and working collaboratively to keep our island communities safe.”

