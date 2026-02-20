(BIVN) – Reed K. Mahuna was officially sworn in as Police Chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Friday, after his selection was formally confirmed by the Hawai‘i County Police Commission.
Mahuna was sworn-in by Mayor Kimo Alameda during a private ceremony in the Mayor’s office in Hilo. County officials say a larger, public swearing-in ceremony will take pace on Friday, March 6.
The public swearing-in ceremony will be held at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale (799 Piʻilani St. in Hilo) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Chief Mahuna’s appointment provides steady and experienced leadership for HPD that will strengthen public safety across our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I want to again thank our Police Commissioners for the diligence and transparency shown during the selection process.”
“It is a deeply humbling privilege to lead the men and women of this department and to serve the people of Hawaiʻi Island,” Mahuna said. “I remain committed to supporting our officers, strengthening community partnerships, and working collaboratively to keep our island communities safe.”
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission named Mahuna as conditional police chief on January 30, pending the successful completion of a background check and physical examination. He becomes the 13th chief in the department’s 83-year history.
Mahuna is a 28-year veteran of the department who has served as Interim Police Chief since Sept. 1, 2025, after Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz retired on August 31, 2025.
Mahuna will name a deputy chief at a later time, and that nominee will then go before the Police Commission for approval.
He was named Acting Deputy Chief on July 1, 2023, and sworn in as Deputy Police Chief on Friday, January 12, 2024. He was permanently appointed as Deputy Police Chief effective Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Prior to being named Acting Deputy Chief, Mahuna served as Major of Area I Operations, overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division, which includes Vice, Juvenile Aid, and the Criminal Investigation Sections, as well as the Crime Lab. He has also served as Major of the Technical Services Division, which includes the department’s Communications Dispatch Center, Communications Maintenance Section, Computer Center, Records and Identification Section, and Traffic Services Section.
Mahuna’s former assignments include serving as a Police Officer and Field Training Officer in the South Hilo district, Police Officer in the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit, Detective in Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Lieutenant in the Puna district, and Lieutenant in Area I Vice Section. He has also served as Captain of the Area II Criminal Investigation Division, Captain of the Hāmākua and South Hilo districts, and Captain of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division.
Chief Reed Mahuna holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and criminal justice from Lindenwood University, as well as an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts and an Associate of Science degree in administration of justice from Hawai‘i Community College.
He is the son of retired police Chief Lawrence Mahuna who served as the department’s 9th chief from December 2002 to December 2008.
For more information on the swearing in ceremony in Hilo, contact the Office of the Chief at (808) 961-2244.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The private ceremony at the mayor's office was attended by his family and members of the county administration.