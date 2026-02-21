(BIVN) – Waipiʻo Valley Road will be closed to all traffic next week in order for crews to conduct a geophysical survey.

The road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day from Tuesday, February 24 through Friday, February 27th.

“The survey, which will look at the subsurface conditions of the road, is being done by Geolabs, Inc. as part of the Waipio Valley Road Safety Improvement project,” the County of Hawaiʻi stated in a news release. “The closure will occur between the Waipio Valley lookout and the beach access road.”

Due to current road conditions, emergency rules have been in place for Waipiʻo Valley Road since September 2022.