(BIVN) – An upper level disturbance and cold air aloft has triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle will be possible above the 12,000 feet elevation areas, until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

“Up to 2 inches of snowfall along with a wintry mix of icing is possible today,” the forecasters stated.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service said. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

As of Saturday morning, the road to the summit of Maunakea was open to the public. Mauna Loa in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was also open.