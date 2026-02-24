(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has completed the purchase of the Keakealaniwahine shoreline parcel in North Kona, with the intention of preserving the land for ocean access and recreation.

Hawaiʻi County Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Commission (PONC) funds were used to acquire the 15,372-square-foot site located near the popular “Banyans” surfing spot on Aliʻi Drive. It is within the Hōlualoa ahupuaʻa.

“In an area that already has seen plenty of shoreline development, this purchase really makes a difference,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Tuesday news release. “This site preserves critical ocean access, and I was pleased to join lineal descendants in blessing this special place.”

This video, recorded in March 2020, features public testimony in favor of preserving the Keakealaniwahine parcel, shared during a meeting of the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Commission in Hilo.

The Keakealaniwahine was listed as a priority for acquisition in the 2020 PONC Report.



Funding for PONC is supported by an annual 2% contribution from the County’s property tax revenues.