(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining expected to occur as early as next week.

The nearly 10-hour episode 42 occurred on February 15th. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wednesday that preliminary models suggest the likely forecast window for the onset of episode 43 is between March 6th and March 16th.

The scientists noted that summit inflation resumed on Tuesday, and continued into Wednesday.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.



From the USGS HVO update on Wednesday morning:

Summit Observations: Intermittent glow from both vents was visible through the night, although glow was stronger and more frequent from the south vent. At the time of this report, both vents are quiet and emitting robust degassing plumes. Low seismic tremor continues through the pause, punctuated by more energetic bursts every 5-10 minutes. These bursts have been associated with brief increases in gas emission and increases in glow from the vents at night. There were two earthquakes less than M1.0 located at the summit region during the past day. Inflation resumed yesterday and continues this morning. The UWD tiltmeter has recorded a total recovery of nearly 17.2 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 42, with about 2.2 microradians of inflation over the past 24 hours. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates from the summit have averaged around 1000-1500 tonnes per day, which is typical for these eruptive pauses. This morning, trade winds are blowing the plume to the southwest from the summit vents; this is expected to continue through tomorrow.