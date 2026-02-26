UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation reports all beach parks are open, with the exception of Onekahakaha and Coconut Island in Hilo.

(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended until Thursday evening.

“Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain elevated today due to a lingering north-northeast swell,” wrote the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. “This, combined with fresh onshore trade winds, will continue to generate rough conditions along east-facing shores, prompting an extension of the advisory through today.”

“A downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend as the swell eases and the trades diminish,” the forecasters wrote.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible along certain windward shores of Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

Hilo beach parks were closed due to high surf impacts earlier this week.

The lingering swell will also “continue to produce breaking waves at and near harbor entrances with surges in north facing harbors, mainly in Hilo and Kahului,” the National Weather Service stated in a Marine Weather Statement. “Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving these harbors.”