(BIVN) – Another individual has been arrested and charged in connection to a recent series of business burglaries in Hilo.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Elika Akamai Nohoʻomakeaka Keiki Perry of Hilo is charged “in relation to a February 19, 2026 burglary at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, where a cash register was stolen from the Body Art’s kiosk, and a second February 19, 2026, burglary at Long’s Drugs, where an ATM and safe were damaged and numerous keys were stolen.”

Last week, prosecutors announced the arrest of two men in connection with the same series of burglaries.

