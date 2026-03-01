(BIVN) – Another individual has been arrested and charged in connection to a recent series of business burglaries in Hilo.
Prosecutors say 25-year-old Elika Akamai Nohoʻomakeaka Keiki Perry of Hilo is charged “in relation to a February 19, 2026 burglary at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, where a cash register was stolen from the Body Art’s kiosk, and a second February 19, 2026, burglary at Long’s Drugs, where an ATM and safe were damaged and numerous keys were stolen.”
Last week, prosecutors announced the arrest of two men in connection with the same series of burglaries.
Form the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Earlier this week on Monday, Haoli Kanawaliwali Santos was also charged in relation to the Prince Kuhio Plaza and Long’s Drugs incidents. Over Prosecutors’ objections, the Court released Kanawaliwali Santos, who was being held on $131,000 bail, on supervised release. Kanawaliwali Santos was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 9, 2026.
On Thursday afternoon, Perry made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court. The Court maintained his bail at $110,000 and ordered that he appear for a preliminary hearing on March 2, 2026.
As the Complaint alleges, Perry is charged with two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, three counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, and a single count each of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Theft in the Fourth Degree, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Habitual Property Crime.
The most serious charges, Theft in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, and Habitual Property Crime, are all class C felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. Prosecutors have provided notice, that if convicted as charged, Perry faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The cases were initiated by South Hilo Patrol and the felony investigation was handled by the Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Muñoz.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
