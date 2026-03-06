(BIVN) – The first Animal Control and Protection Summit on Hawaiʻi island was held last week in Waimea.

The Hawaiʻi County Animal Control & Protection Agency (ACPA) and the Mayor’s Office hosted the event at the Kahilu Town Hall on February 27th. About 100 people representing the County and various community groups, including more than 15 animal welfare organizations from across Hawaiʻi, participated in the summit.

The event was recorded by the County and video was posted to YouTube.

Input gathered at the event will be used to develop a strategic plan for the ACPA, established in 2023, organizers say.

“As our newest department, we want to provide the Animal Control & Protection Agency with a strong foundation, and that starts with listening to the community,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “By working together, we can find solutions to any problem.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Panel discussions and presentations addressed animal welfare laws, humane solutions to animal overpopulation, roles and responsibilities of the ACPA, animal emergency preparedness, and other topics. At the end of the summit, attendees participated in group discussions to identify ACPA priorities as well as challenges and solutions with animal control issues.