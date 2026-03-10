(BIVN) – A Puna man who was arrested on two outstanding bench warrants has been charged with various firearms offenses.

Police detectives arrested 42-year-old Kawika Benny Kahee, of Pāhoa, on Sunday, March 8, in the Nanawale subdivision in the area of Kehau and Mauna Kea Road.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 7:34 a.m., Puna patrol officers conducting area checks on a powerline road in the subdivision came upon two vehicles, including a white Toyota pickup truck with Kahee standing outside of it. Kahee was placed under arrest for two outstanding bench warrants. The other vehicle was occupied by a woman. Officers determined she had no outstanding warrants and observed no violations. While placing Kahee under arrest, officers observed a black semi-automatic pistol on the front passenger seat of the pickup truck. Kahee was subsequently arrested for place to keep pistols or revolvers. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the Hilo Police Station pending execution of a search warrant. The investigation was continued by detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. Upon executing a search warrant on the pickup truck, detectives recovered an unloaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Detectives also determined that Kahee is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction involving violence.

Kahee was later charged with:

Place to Keep Pistols/Revolvers

Ownership or Possession Prohibited

Possession of Prohibited Weapons

Kahee’s bail was set at $120,000. He was also charged for two outstanding bench warrants with bail totaling $15,000. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Detective Joseph Picadura of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2375, or via email at Joseph.Picadura@hawaiipolice.gov.