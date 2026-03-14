(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning for Puna and Kaʻū was extended to include North and South Kona on Saturday afternoon, as heavy rain continues to soak Hawaiʻi island.

In a 1:41 p.m. message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense warned residents in Kona that the Waiaha Stream has risen to near 2 1/2 feet. “Residents in the area and downstream need to prepare for flooding,” the emergency officials stated.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with more rain expected, the National Weather Service reported.

The following roads in Kaʻū are closed:

Highway 11 miles 50 to 51 Pahala

Highway 11 miles 56 to 62 Kawa

Highway 11 miles 65 to 66 in Waiohinu

The towns of Naʻalehu and Pahala are cut off, the National Weather Service stated in a 2:22 p.m. storm report.

In a noon update, the Hawaiian Electric company reported about 25,000 customers are without power in Puna, North and South Kona, North Kohala, and South Point. “The majority of the outages are in the Puna area,” the utility said. “Power has been restored to about 35,600 customers around the island.”

The Department of Water Supply is requiring customers in North and South Kona, North Kohala, Pāhoa, and Mountain View to restrict water use to essential needs only, due to the current and anticipated prolonged power outages.

A High Wind Warning and Flood Watch remains in effect the rest of Hawaiʻi island, and a Winter Storm Warning continues for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.