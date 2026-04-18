(BIVN) – An Oʻahu man died while scuba diving off the Kona coast on Wednesday, April 15th.

Hawaiʻi police say they are investigating the death of 26-year-old Charles Hutchinson as a possible drowning.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 12:08 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a scuba diver in distress at Honokōhau Harbor. According to a witness, Hutchinson had been scuba diving offshore near the Ellison Onizuka International Airport when he encountered difficulty.

Hutchinson was brought aboard a fishing vessel, where he later became unresponsive. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was used. The boat transported Hutchinson to the Honokōhau Harbor where Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel continued life-saving measures before transporting him to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at 12:57 p.m.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Karl Nickel at (808) 935-3311 or by email, karl.nickel@hawaiipolice.gov.