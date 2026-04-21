(BIVN) – A Hilo woman has been arrested and charged with multiple financial crimes after she allegedly stole the credit card of a 92-year-old man and made over $10,000 in unauthorized purchases.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says 33-year-old Natrea Santiago was arrested on Monday, April 20th, following an investigation that began late last year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

The investigation began in December 2025 after a family member discovered numerous unauthorized online charges on the elderly victim’s credit card account. The charges continued even after the card was replaced. Investigators determined that Santiago, who had been hired through a business to provide caregiver services for the victim, had access to the victim’s credit card and used it without authorization. The total amount of unauthorized charges exceeded $10,000. The business cooperated with investigators throughout the case.



On Monday, Santiago was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree theft

First-degree identity theft

Unauthorized possession of personal confidential information

Fraudulent use of a credit card

Officials say her bail was set at $70,000.

Police note the first degree theft charge is a result of the alleged crime involving an elderly victim. From police: