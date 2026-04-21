(BIVN) – Hunting rule changes for Hawaiʻi island will be brought before the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources next month.

The rule changes are related to adaptive management authority for game birds and game mammals. The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) provided the following information:

DOFAW has been working to extend the previously approved adaptive management rule changes for Hawaiʻi Island and plans to submit a proposed adaptive management rule change for consideration by the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) at its May 08, 2026, meeting. Tagged hunts conducted under the previous adaptive management rules will continue through the expiration date of March 18, 2026. Upon expiration and until further board action, all hunts will temporarily revert to the standard rules and exhibits currently listed in Exhibit 1 of HAR Chapter 13-122 (Game Birds), and Exhibit 11 of HAR Chapter 13-123 (Game Mammals). Hunters are strongly encouraged to purchase their hunting tags in person after the March 18, 2026, expiration date. Please review current regulations carefully and stay informed as the board meeting approaches.

DOFAW says it “appreciates the patience and cooperation of Hawaiʻi’s hunting community and enforcement partners during this transitional period.”

Officers and members of the public who have questions are encouraged to contact DOFAW directly for assistance. The phone number for the Hilo DOFAW office is (808) 974-4221.