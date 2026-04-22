(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) questioned the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday about military land lease negotiations in Hawaiʻi, including Pōhakuloa on the Big Island.

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Jr said he is “strongly in favor of building towards consensus and sensible solutions” during the hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

Senator Hirono, who is a senior member of SASC, tried to impress upon Admiral Paparo the need “for the Army to continue to negotiate in good faith with the state to come to a resolution acceptable to all parties, and not short-circuit the discussions by seeking to condemn the land without fully exhausting the avenues.”

The U.S. Army is currently seeking to retain up to to approximately 22,750 acres of State-owned land at Pōhakuloa to support continued military training. Negotiations continue, and a pubic website has been set up to document the communications between the State of Hawaiʻi and U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Here is the full transcript of the discussion on military land leases in Hawaiʻi between Senator Hirono and Admiral Paparo during the April 21st SASC hearing:

Sen. Hirono: I did want to mention that although you are not directly involved with the military services’ continued negotiations with the State of Hawaii, regarding extending the use of very critical military training lands in Hawaii. Without those training lands, for example, it would be very hard to justify the Army’s presence in Hawaii and therefore, the impact on our national security. So, I just wanted to bring the importance of—the significance of these negotiations and particularly, for the Army to continue to negotiate in good faith with the state to come to a resolution acceptable to all parties, and not short-circuit the discussions by seeking to condemn the land without fully exhausting the avenues. I just want to get your brief thoughts on that importance of these negotiations and how these negotiations should proceed. Adm. Paparo: Senator, engagement is critical. Pohakuloa is absolutely indispensable to this nation’s defense, it’s indispensable to deterrence here in the Indo-Pacific, and I’m strongly in favor of every effort that leads to a favorable outcome to maintain 25th ID (Infantry Division) and in fact, United States Army’s continued usage of Pohakuloa Training Area, as well as all of the other key land lease issues that we’re dealing with in the State of Hawaii, which also includes Air Force, Navy, Space Force, and then Marine usage. So, across the joint force, I am strongly in favor of building towards consensus and sensible solutions.