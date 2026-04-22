(BIVN) – A Hilo man was sentenced to a ten-year prison term last month, after pleading “guilty” to charges of computer fraud and identity theft.

Prosecutors say 33 year-old Christopher Amador-Nascimento appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing on March 23, 2026, where it was ordered that the sentences imposed to each offense be served concurrently.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says the identify theft and computer fraud offenses occurred between August 2024 and January 2025.

“According to the police reports, Amador-Nascimento opened up credit card accounts using victims’ personal information, conducted unauthorized credit card transactions, and also utilized accounts to deposit stolen funds and then withdraw the money,” the prosecutors say.

From the Prosecuting Attorney: