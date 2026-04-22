(BIVN) – A Hilo man was sentenced to a ten-year prison term last month, after pleading “guilty” to charges of computer fraud and identity theft.
Prosecutors say 33 year-old Christopher Amador-Nascimento appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing on March 23, 2026, where it was ordered that the sentences imposed to each offense be served concurrently.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says the identify theft and computer fraud offenses occurred between August 2024 and January 2025.
“According to the police reports, Amador-Nascimento opened up credit card accounts using victims’ personal information, conducted unauthorized credit card transactions, and also utilized accounts to deposit stolen funds and then withdraw the money,” the prosecutors say.
From the Prosecuting Attorney:
Back on October 16, 2025, Amador-Nascimento appeared in Hilo Circuit Court where he entered “Guilty” pleas to charges of Computer Fraud in the Second Degree and Identity Theft in the Second Degree in Counts 15 and 16 of Case No. 3CPC-25-90. Amador-Nascimento also pleaded “Guilty” to charges of Theft in the First Degree under Counts 3, 7, 27, 35, 39, and 43 and Identity Theft in the Second Degree under Counts 11, 14, 17, 20, 22, 25, 30, 31, 32, and 33 of Case No. 3CPC-25-279.
Theft in the First Degree, Computer Fraud in the Second Degree, and Identity Theft in the Second Degree are all class B felony offenses and punishable by a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.
The felony investigation was led by the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Jefferson Malate and Woodrow Pengelly.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Christopher Amador-Nascimento, who entered “guilty” pleas in October 2025, was sentenced last month in Hilo Circuit Court.