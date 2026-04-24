(BIVN) – Police have released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection with an assault aboard a bus bound for Ocean View in December 2025.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The individual is described as a Micronesian male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black sunglasses, and a white baseball cap. He is further described as having a short mustache and goatee.

Following the incident, the individual was reportedly seen exiting a public transportation bus in the Ocean View area near the 92-8000 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Christopher Ross of the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, extension 302, or via email at christopher.ross@hawaiipolice.gov.