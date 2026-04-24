(BIVN) – Two new speed humps and one speed table will be installed next week in Kona.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying drivers of two speed humps being installed on Māmalahoa Highway in the Honalo-area, and one speed table on Kuakini Highway.

The work will take place between Thursday, April 30 and Friday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will require a single-lane closure with alternating traffic routed through the open lane.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

The speed humps and speed table will improve safety through the corridor by providing a physical reminder to motorists of their vehicle speed and are designed to be safely traversable at the posted speed limit. In the last five years there were eight crashes, resulting in one fatality and nine people injured in the area. Following installation, there will be a total of 24 raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps on state routes on Hawai‘i Island.

All work is weather permitting, state officials say.