(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi island community is being invited to take part in one of seven talk story sessions in the month May about the expansion of the Holomua Marine Initiative.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is seeking community input on how best to manage the island’s marine resources. The Holomua Marine Initiative is a program that “works to ensure local knowledge is guiding marine resource management decision making,” the DLNR says. “The initiative brings fishers, cultural practitioners and other community representatives together with scientists and resource managers to collaboratively develop island-scale management actions that improve nearshore resources.”

“This effort builds on the Maui pilot process, which is entering its final planning phase,” said DAR Ecosystem Program Manager Luna Kekoa. “Public input is vital, as local and traditional knowledge will ensure that while the initiative continues to expand, it remains flexible enough to address the distinct needs of Hawai‘i Island.”

The DLNR shared this event flyer ahead of the talk story sessions:

Talk story sessions are scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) on the following dates and locations:

May 05, 2026: Kapa‘au at Kohala Intergenerational Center

May 06, 2026: Pa‘auilo at Pa‘auilo Park Gymnasium Annex

May 12, 2026: Hilo at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale

May 14, 2026: Pāhoa at Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility

May 19, 2026: Nāʻālehu at Nāʻālehu Community Center

May 20, 2026: Captain Cook at Yano Hall

May 21, 2026: Kailua-Kona at Hawai‘i Big Game Fishing Club

From the DLNR news releaase:

“This effort builds on the Maui pilot process, which is entering its final planning phase,” said DAR Ecosystem Program Manager Luna Kekoa. “Public input is vital, as local and traditional knowledge will ensure that while the initiative continues to expand, it remains flexible enough to address the distinct needs of Hawai‘i Island.” Through this initiative, a community-nominated Island Navigation Team of residents will work with DAR to draft an island-based management proposal that supports sustainable harvesting and healthy reefs. Input on the team’s formation, along with community concerns and priorities, will be gathered during the talk story sessions. “Each island is unique and we need to make sure this process reflects that,” said West Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Chris Teague. “On Hawaiʻi Island, the coastline, the reefs and how people fish or otherwise interact with the ocean all vary from place to place.”

“Holomua continues to prioritize transparency and collaboration as it works to ensure healthy marine ecosystems and abundant nearshore resources that allow the people of Hawai‘i to enjoy coastal waters, support livelihoods and feed our families,” Teague added. East Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Ryan Okano shared, “Often families that fish know the most about the fisheries and the place of their practice. We aspire to incorporate their input to develop our plan in an effort sustain our communities for generations to come.” The talk story sessions are the first step of five phases in the Holomua Marine Initiative planning process that incorporates community feedback every step of the way.

To attend one of the upcoming meetings, interested persons are asked to RSVP on the DLNR website.