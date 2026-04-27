(BIVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard and partners are searching for a missing fishing vessel crewman, over a thousand miles offshore Hawaiʻi island.

The 59-year-old crewman of the Republic of Korea-flagged fishing vessel, Oryong 355, fell overboard at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, approximately 1,200 miles southeast of the Big Island.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Korea Mission Coordination Center at 5 p.m. Sunday. The watchstanders then issued a SafetyNET broadcast to all ships in the vicinity of the Oryong 355.

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane crew from Navy Command Task Force-32 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii was launched to search for the missing man. The crew of the Maersk Yellowstone, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, diverted their course to aid in the search.

The Coast Guard says anyone with information that may assist in the search effort should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu at 1-800-331-6176.