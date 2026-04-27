(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department will soon be testing a new external ballistic vest uniform for patrol officers.

10 selected officers will begin wearing the new vest as part of their regular duty uniform starting in May, as part of a 30-day operational Test and Evaluation.

“This evaluation is part of Chief Mahuna’s ongoing commitment to provide our officers with the best possible equipment to enhance both their safety and effectiveness while serving the public,” said Captain Levon Stevens, Administrative Services Division and Test & Evaluation Coordinator.

The test will run from May 1st through May 3st1, and may be extended for an additional 30 days if more feedback is needed.

“This evaluation will help the department assess the new uniform’s comfort, mobility, durability, and overall performance in Hawaiʻi’s climate and working conditions,” a police news release stated. “Training and equipment issuance for the participating officers will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.”

The public may observe officers wearing the new external vest uniform during the test period, and are encouraged to share their observations and feedback.

“Comments regarding the appearance, professionalism, or any other impressions are appreciated,” the department said, asking the public to please send all feedback via email to Captain Levon Stevens, Administrative Services Division and T&E Coordinator, at levon.stevens@hawaiipolice.gov.