(BIVN) – The public is being invited to participate in the upcoming Ho‘ā Wailoa: A Tribute to Piʻopiʻo at the Wailoa Art Center in Hilo.
The events, hosted by Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance and made possible through a Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu grant, will illuminate the history and cultural significance of Piʻopiʻo (the Wailoa River wetland area) through storytelling, art, and shared experience.
From an event news release:
Designed to “light up” Wailoa as a living cultural space, Ho‘ā Wailoa moves beyond passive observation and invites participants to actively engage with place. Through a series of intergenerational experiences, keiki, ‘ohana, and the broader community are encouraged to listen deeply, create meaningfully, and reflect collectively on their relationship to ʻāina.
The initiative centers on two key events. On Thursday, April 30 from 5:30–7:00 PM, a Talk Story on the history of Pi‘op‘io will feature Lokelani Brandt, Dr. Keahi Warfield, and Leslie Lang. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online at hiaa.art/event-list.
Insights from the Talk Story will inform and inspire an ‘Ohana Art Day on Saturday, May 16 from 10:00AM–1:00PM, featuring local artist and block printer Mālie Moana. Attendees are encouraged to bring items they would like to block print. The event is free and open to the public. During the May 16 event, HIAA will announce its Keiki Art Contest, encouraging original artworks inspired by the stories of Wailoa and the Pi‘opi‘o area.
Ho‘ā Wailoa reflects a broader vision: that spaces like Wailoa are not just venues, but living environments where culture, memory, and community are continually activated.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit hiaa.art or follow @hiartalliance on Instagram.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The history and cultural significance of Piʻopiʻo, the Wailoa River wetland area, will be illuminated through storytelling, art, and shared experience.