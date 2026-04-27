(BIVN) – The public is being invited to participate in the upcoming Ho‘ā Wailoa: A Tribute to Piʻopiʻo at the Wailoa Art Center in Hilo.

The events, hosted by Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance and made possible through a Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu grant, will illuminate the history and cultural significance of Piʻopiʻo (the Wailoa River wetland area) through storytelling, art, and shared experience.

From an event news release:

Designed to “light up” Wailoa as a living cultural space, Ho‘ā Wailoa moves beyond passive observation and invites participants to actively engage with place. Through a series of intergenerational experiences, keiki, ‘ohana, and the broader community are encouraged to listen deeply, create meaningfully, and reflect collectively on their relationship to ʻāina. The initiative centers on two key events. On Thursday, April 30 from 5:30–7:00 PM, a Talk Story on the history of Pi‘op‘io will feature Lokelani Brandt, Dr. Keahi Warfield, and Leslie Lang. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online at hiaa.art/event-list.